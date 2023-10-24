Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe Raises $95,000 at the 30th Annual Golf Classic

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Sunday, October 15, the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe hosted the 30th Annual Golf Classic fundraiser at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

132 golfers turned up to play and show their support for local youth. This was the 30th year Edgewood donated their course and facilities to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.

“Edgewood Tahoe’s unwavering commitment to our community shines brighter than ever as we proudly join the 30th year of the Golf Classic to support the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe,” said Siobhan Fajayan, Director of Marketing for Edgewood Tahoe. “At Edgewood Tahoe, we believe in the transformative power of community, and our partnership with this event underscores the profound impact we can achieve when we stand together. As we tee off into this milestone year, we renew our dedication to empowering the youth of Lake Tahoe, nurturing their dreams, and building a brighter future.”

“We’re so thankful for the continued support from Edgewood Tahoe, our title sponsors Desolation Hotel, Maggie’s Restaurant and Sorensen’s Cafe,” said Aimi Xistra-Rich, Director of Development for BGCLT. “It’s great to see our community come together for our Club and Tahoe youth. We look forward to another great event in 2024.”

Save the date for the 31st Annual Golf Classic on Sunday, October 13, 2024. Registration opens September 3, 2024 at noon. Email Aimi Xistra-Rich at axistra@bgclt.org for more information.

BGCLT thanks their title sponsors Desolation Hotel, Maggie’s Restaurant, and Sorensen’s Cafe. Edgewood Tahoe for donating their golf course to the Club, Teez, Jim Bagan Toyota, MacDuffs, Donna Seldes, Barton Health, The Turn Bar, Tito’s Vodka, Alex Ramon Magic, Swiss Sierra, Optimist Club, Beach Hut Deli, Liberty Utilities, Tahoe Wellness Center, Wasatch Electric, Tahoe Bagel, Durkin Tree Service, BackSwing Golf Events, Launching Fore Charity, and all of the volunteers who make this event possible.