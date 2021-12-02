Boys, Girls Club of Lake Tahoe seeks help in completing new building

A colorful sunset over the new building.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is making a final push to complete its new building and is seeking the public’s help in providing the finishing touches.

The club celebrated its 30th birthday this past summer but has never had a home of their own and has operated out of one wing of the Al Tahoe site since 2007.

But in 2016, the need for a permanent home became more pressing and thanks to Lisa Maloff, the “Angel of Tahoe,” the club was able to turn that dream into a reality due to a $3 million donation and a land use agreement with Lake Tahoe Unified School District.

The club’s Board of Directors pressed ahead and broke ground at the Al Tahoe site in June 2020 during the pandemic.

Now, despite the pandemic, wildfire and supply chain issues, the building is almost complete but the club is asking for help to open their doors in early 2022.

“So many incredible individuals, businesses and foundations have got us to this point,” said Jude Wood, the club’s executive director. “Now we need the help of the general public to get us to the finish line.”

The club has set a fundraising goal of $500,000 that will pay for the finishing touches to the building and all the furniture and equipment inside. The new building will have a dedicated art room, STEM room, collaborative spaces and activity rooms. There is a dedicated room for 4-7 year olds and a teen center for middle and high school members.

“For so long the club has made-do,” said Kathi Jensen, VP of the board. “But our kids deserve the best and we are excited for the programs and educational experiences that the new rooms will provide.”

Interested donors can read more about the building and donate at http://www.bgclt.org/buildingbrightfutures/ .

“This has been a tough year for our community,” said Club President Terri Arnold. “But this building celebrates everything that is wonderful about Tahoe. We pushed ahead despite all the challenges and now our community can come together to ensure that our children finally have a building of their own. We can’t think of a better holiday gift.”

The CARES Act ensured that all donations, no matter how much, qualify for a tax rebate in 2021. Room naming and donor wall places are still available.

Any business or individual interested in being a major donor to the building campaign should contact Jude Wood at 530-542-0838 or by email at jwood@bgclt.org .