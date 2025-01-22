Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe to hold fundraiser with the Tahoe Knight Monsters

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is holding a special night with the Tahoe Knight Monsters for their upcoming hockey game on Tuesday, February 6, 2025, at 7 p.m., when they take on the Adirondack Thunder at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are offering a unique opportunity for fans to support the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. By purchasing tickets through an exclusive link, bit.ly/bgcltknightfeb6 , 25% of the proceeds will go directly to the Club, helping to fund their programs that provide a safe, positive space for young people in the community.

In addition, Edgewood Tahoe will be generously sponsoring 50 local youth to attend the game.

“We’re thankful to the Tahoe Knight Monsters and Edgewood Tahoe for making the BGCLT night possible,” said Aimi Xistra-Rich, Director of Development at the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. “Our staff and exceptional youth look forward to an amazing night of hockey to support Tahoe kids!”

Bring your friends and family for an exciting evening of cheering on our hockey team and helping support local youth in the community. Get your tickets now at bit.ly/bgcltknightfeb6 .