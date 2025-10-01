Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe to Host Comedy Show Dinner and Paint & Sip 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is excited to announce an exclusive Comedy Show Dinner at The Barrel Room on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 6-9 p.m.

Renowned comedian Joe Praino will host an evening of laughter alongside Pete Castaro, Howie Nave, Mark Smalls, and a surprise guest. Guests will enjoy a buffet dinner provided by MacDuffs Tahoe and two drinks while taking in an unforgettable night of comedy, great food, and good company. Whether you are participating in the Golf Classic or simply looking for a fun Saturday night out, this event is for you.

Tickets are limited, available to guests 21 and older, and can be purchased at bit.ly/bgclt-golf-comedy-show . All proceeds from the Comedy Show Dinner will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, thanks to the generous support of The Barrel Room.

The celebration continues on Sunday, Oct. 19, with the Club’s 32nd Annual Golf Classic at Edgewood Tahoe. For those not golfing but wishing to experience Edgewood’s beautiful property, the Club is introducing a new activity: a fall Paint & Sip Luncheon on the shore at Edgewood Tahoe’s North Room lawn. Guests will enjoy lunch at Brooks’ Bar & Deck, wine provided by Lava Cap Winery, and a guided painting session with Boys & Girls Club Art Specialist Gina Stowell. All materials are included, making this a perfect way to spend the day surrounded by Tahoe’s stunning fall scenery. This is a 21+ event with very limited space, so please register at bit.ly/32nd-golf-classic-paint-sip.

Join us in supporting local youth while enjoying a weekend filled with laughter, creativity, and community. To sponsor the tournament or donate in-kind, visit bgclt.org/annual-golf-classic or email golf@bgclt.org