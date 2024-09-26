Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe to host comedy show dinner at MacDuffs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe will host an exclusive Comedy Show Dinner at MacDuff’s Pub Tahoe on Saturday, October 12, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Join renowned comedian Joe Praino as he hosts a night of laughter with friends Andy Lazarus, Pete Castaro and headliner Chris Fairbanks. The evening promises an unforgettable night of comedy, accompanied by delicious food and drinks.

The Comedy Show Dinner is scheduled to take place outside on the grass, unless it rains, in which case it will be held inside upstairs. At the last event, clear skies welcomed attendees, who dressed for a fall evening in Tahoe, wearing jackets, scarves, and beanies. Blankets are also welcome.

Each ticket includes buffet dinner and two drinks provided by MacDuff’s. Tickets are very limited and available to those 21 and older only. Click this link to purchase: https://secure.givelively.org/event/boys-and-girls-club-of-lake-tahoe/31st-annual-golf-classic

All proceeds from the Comedy Show Dinner will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe on behalf of MacDuff’s Pub Tahoe.

The following day on Sunday, October 13, the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe will host the 31st Annual Golf Classic at Edgewood Tahoe. To sponsor the tournament, visit their website at bgclt.org/annual-golf-classic .