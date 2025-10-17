Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe to host comedy show dinner this weekend

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe invites the community to a night of laughter and good company at its Comedy Show Dinner happening this Saturday, October 18, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Barrel Room.

The evening will be hosted by renowned comedian Joe Praino and feature a hilarious lineup including Howie Nave and Mark Smalls, with newly added comedians Sara Rocker and Shannon Murphy. Guests will enjoy a buffet dinner provided by MacDuffs Tahoe and two complimentary drinks while taking in an unforgettable night of comedy, great food, and community spirit.

Tickets are limited and available to guests 21 and older. To secure your spot, visit bit.ly/bgclt-golf-comedy-show.

All proceeds from the Comedy Show Dinner benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, supporting programs that help local youth reach their full potential, thanks to the generous support of The Barrel Room.

Don’t miss out on one of the most entertaining nights in Tahoe this fall. Get your tickets today and join us for a great cause and even greater laughs!

For more information, email golf@bgclt.org .