Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe to host the 31st annual golf classic

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe’s 31st Annual Golf Classic will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Edgewood generously donates its course and facilities to the Club each year for one of its largest fundraisers.

This year’s event features a new format, with each foursome offered as part of a package called the “Team Partner”. With this package, each player will receive continental breakfast, lunch provided by Edgewood, unlimited drinks on the course, 2 mulligan balls, and an arm’s length raffle tickets. There are only a few Team Partner packages left, so gather your team and join us on the course!

MacDuff’s Pub Tahoe will also be hosting an exclusive comedy dinner show the night before the golf tournament, on Saturday, October 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. Joe Praino, a renowned comedian, will be hitting the stage with his friends to deliver a night full of laughs. Each ticket includes MacDuff’s delicious buffet dinner and two drinks. Anyone can purchase tickets here: https://secure.givelively.org/event/boys-and-girls-club-of-lake-tahoe/31st-annual-golf-classic

There are still sponsorship opportunities available, including Hole-in-One and Tee Partners. Sponsors receive recognition at the event, on social media, on the Club’s website, in email communications, and more. View the sponsorship options by visiting bgclt.org/annual-golf-classic or email golf@bgclt.org for more details.

Thank you to Desolation Hotel, Maggie’s Restaurant, and Sorensen’s Cafe for being the Pro Partner (Title Sponsor) for this event for the past three consecutive years.

Additional 31st annual Golf Classic Sponsors – Edgewood Tahoe, Jim Bagan Toyota, MacDuff’s Pub Tahoe, Tahoe Blue Vodka, Barton Health, Teez Golf, Tahoe Heartbeat, Sidellis, The Turn Bar, Tahoe Bagel Company.