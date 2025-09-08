Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe to host the 32nd Annual Golf Classic

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe’s 32nd Annual Golf Classic will take place on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Edgewood generously donates its course and facilities to the Club each year for one of its largest fundraisers.

Team registration is $2,250 for a foursome and includes a beautiful round of golf at Edgewood, two mulligan balls and arms length raffle tickets per person, along with pastries, coffee, lunch, and on-course drinks.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available, including Hole-in-One and Tee Partners. Sponsors receive recognition at the event, on social media, on the Club’s website, in email communications, and more. View the sponsorship options by visiting bgclt.org/annual-golf-classic or email golf@bgclt.org for more details.

Thank you to Desolation Hotel, Maggie’s Restaurant, and Sorensen’s Cafe for being the Pro Partner Title Sponsor for this event for the past four consecutive years, equalling a four year donation of $120,000. Their continued support of our Club and Tahoe youth is greatly appreciated as they go above and beyond to ensure each child gets to enjoy activities they may not otherwise get to experience.