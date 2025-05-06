Boys & Girls Club partners with Bare Roots Coffee to launch ‘Root for Tahoe Youth’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe and Bare Roots Coffee Roasting Co. launched a meaningful new partnership. This collaboration introduces a special coffee medium roast blend, “Root for Tahoe Youth – The Kindness Blend”, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Club. Also, Bare Roots is donating $1 for every bag.

“Bare Roots has been a supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe for over 3 years,” said Aimi Xistra-Rich, Director of Development. “This collaboration coffee was the next natural step in strengthening that support. A huge thank you to everyone involved in making this a reality, and to those donating.”

“As lifelong supporters of the Boys & Girls Club – even from our own days as members – we’re deeply honored to contribute to a cause that enriches the lives and futures of local youth,” said owners Justin and Nikki Forsett. “‘Root for Tahoe Youth’ is all about investing in the next generation, and we’re excited to help make a lasting impact. Join us in brewing something meaningful for Tahoe’s kids!”

Our new blend has been well received and consumers are raving about the robust flavor. To date we have sold over 50 bags. Support our Tahoe youth by purchasing our limited coffee. “Root for Tahoe Youth – The Kindness Blend” is available in person for purchase at Tahoe Bagel on Al Tahoe Blvd, the Beach Retreat & Lodge’s Sundries Shop, and Tahoe Valley Campground’s General Store.

You can also get bags online by making a $25 donation at bgclt.org/team-awesome .