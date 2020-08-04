Brady promoted to chief, Norwood to captain of TDFPD

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District honored Chief Brandon Brady and Captain Mark Norwood on their new positions at Tahoe Douglas Fire.

Brandon Brady, a 14-year employee of the district, was promoted to battalion chief. Brady has worked his way up through the ranks, served as a lead for rope rescue and extrication programs, and instructed for emergency medical services, wildland and fire boat programs. Chief Brady is also a member of the Quad County HazMat team and serves with the Honor Guard. He has held numerous positions with Local 2441 of the International Firefighters Association including health and safety committee and union president.

He has been an active member of the regional critical incident stress management team and serves as a liaison with the Northern Nevada Peer Support Network promoting first responder wellness.

Brady has two associate degrees in Fire Science Technology with an emphasis in wildland, a bachelor’s degree in management, and a masters degree in emergency management. Brady has assumed responsibilities for B-Shift and the EMS program.

Mark Norwood was promoted to captain. Norwood joined the district in 2013 as a firefighter/paramedic. After quickly demonstrating his skills he was placed as an EMS preceptor mentoring and monitoring new medics.

He is a member of the Quad County HazMat team, honor guard, and served as an EMS instructor.

Norwood also holds certifications for engine boss, dozer boss, communications technician (trainee), and unit leader and wildland fire investigation (trainee).

Norwood serves as the lead for the radio communications program and secretary/treasurer for Local 2441. Norwood has an associate’s degree in electronic engineering and a bachelor’s degree in fire administration.