Bread and Broth continuing modified services for food insecure residents

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread and Broth has made changes to their normal procedures to help food insecure residents of South Lake Tahoe during the COVID-19 crisis.

Effective immediately, B&B’s Monday Meal and Second Serving Friday meals will be cancelled but bags of food will be provided at the pantry window.

Meals can be picked up at Grace Hall at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 4-5:30 p.m. each Monday and 3-5 p.m. each Friday. The bags will be packed with mostly non-perishable food and possibly some meat products for those who have access to cooking equipment.

B&B 4 Kids will continue in modified form. The weekly bags/backpacks provided to children at all K-8 LTUSD schools will be distributed as the school buses deliver school lunches to children at bus stops each Friday.

B&B will provide food giveaway bags until supplies can no longer be obtained or are depleted. B&B 4 Kids participants at South Tahoe Middle School, Sierra House, Bijou and Tahoe Valley Elementary schools will be given bags on Fridays between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

People wanting to make a tax-deductible donation for these services can make checks out to St. Theresa Bread & Broth, write COVID-19 Emergency Funds in the memo and mail to the church at 1041 Lyons Ave.

For updates on changes to the programs, visit breadandbroth.org.