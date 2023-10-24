Bread & Broth 4 Kids hosting annual Cram-a-Hearse

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth is holding its annual B&B 4 Kids Cram-A-Hearse on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. in the Grocery Outlet parking lot.

Community members can stop by to donate food from their wish list or provide a financial contribution. All donations will be used to purchase food for our weekend food program for food insecure students at all LTUSD schools and for our five local childcare agencies participating in our B&B 4 Tot’s program.

Donated food will be “crammed” into a hearse provided by a local South Lake Tahoe resident. Volunteers will be dressed in Halloween costumes, and Halloween treats will be provided for students visiting the B&B table.

For more information, please contact Cheryl Breitwieser at 530-307-3405.