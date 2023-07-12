Bread & Broth 4 Kids provides for community youth every Wednesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Wednesday June 5, Bread and Broth 4 Kids began their summer program which will run until August 23 at St. Theresa Catholic Church Grace Hall, located at 1041 Lyons Avenue.

The food donations and acquisition for the summer program is handled by Cheryl Breitwieser, Bread and Broth co-chairperson, who told the Tribune she loves seeing the kids’ faces light up when she meets them at the end of the buffet line with a cold treat.

B&B4Kids provides nutritious foods during summer break when kids don’t receive free and reduced lunch Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

Additionally, Breitwieser works to remove the stigma associated with need by engaging with families and encouraging the kids to fill their bags, making sure they have what they need. According to their website, Breitwieser, has been drawn to children in need since 1982. She joined B&B4kids in 2014 when she moved to Tahoe.

The nine week program runs each week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during which children, under the age of 18, are welcomed arms wide open to pick up bags of food for the week to come.

Over 45% of children in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District qualify for free or reduced cost breakfasts and lunches during the school year. During the summer, many of these children rely on outside services and agencies to provide nutritious food.

Last summer, over 1,500 bags of food were provided throughout the B&B 4 Kids Summer Program for local children over the nine week break from school, according to a statement released by the organization.

Breitwieser told the Tribune some of packaged snacks such as crackers and cheese, Top Ramen and chips don’t hold much nutritional value but are high value treats to the kids, which she says, parents often tell her they can’t afford.

Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

This program works in conjunction with the B&B 4 Kids School Weekend Food Bag Program that provides seven single serving meals, healthy snacks and fruits to children each Friday during the school year.

B&B’s Summer Program allows nutritious foods to be provided during the summer break when children don’t receive the free and reduced cost breakfasts and lunches at school, and allows volunteers to have direct contact with the many children who come to pick up food.

“I especially love the Summer Program because we get to see the kids and actually interact with them when they stop by St. Theresa’s Grace Hall, helping them fill their bags with the foods they want,” said Christy Slocum, Co-Chairperson, B&B 4 Kids.