Bread & Broth 4 Kids resumes regular school year programs for kids

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Friday, September 8, Bread & Broth resumes their B&B 4 Kids School Year Weekend Food Bag program.

These weekend food bags are distributed every Friday at all five pre-K through 8th grade schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District (Bijou Community School, Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School, Sierra House Elementary, Tahoe Valley Elementary, and South Tahoe Middle School) and students enrolled in the McKinney-Vento program at the Lake Tahoe High School and Mt Tallac Continuation High School.

Each bag contains seven single-serving, kid-friendly meals (two breakfasts, two lunches and three dinners), fresh fruit and protein enriched snacks to supplement weekend nourishment. During the 2022-23 school year, an average of 170 food bags were distributed each week; an increase in needed bags is anticipated for the 2023-24 school year.

In addition, B&B 4 Kids will be providing boxes of protein bars to each school to distribute to children who may become hungry throughout the day. To meet the demand of children needing supplemental food during the school day, B&B 4 Kids provides a total of 500 nutrition bars to the schools on a weekly basis. In the past, teachers have paid for these snacks out of their personal funds; these donations address this continued need at school sites through the B&B 4 Kids School Healthy Snack Program

This distribution of healthy snacks and the weekend food bags comes after a very successful Summer Food Program where over 1,600 food bags were given out over the eight-week summer break from school. In addition to children picking up food at Grace Hall each Wednesday, bags were delivered to seven childcare centers serving low-income families.

Parents interested in determining eligibility for their child to receive these weekend food bags can contact their child’s school office for an application form.

To donate to the B&B 4 Kids Program or to volunteer to help pack and deliver the bags to the schools on Thursday afternoon, visit Bread & Broth’s website, http://www.breadandbroth.org .