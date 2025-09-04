Bread & Broth 4 Kids resumes school year weekend food program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – With school back in session, Bread & Broth will resume their B&B 4 Kids’ School Year Weekend Food Bag program on Friday, September 5. Weekend food bags are distributed every Friday at all pre-K through 12th-grade schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District. In addition, weekend food bags will be delivered to seven childcare centers serving low-income families each week during the school year through the B&B 4 Tots program. These childcare facilities include Catalyst Kids, Catalyst Community, Head Start, Appleseeds Academy, Step by Step Learning Center, Family Resource Center, and Lake Tahoe Community College Child Development Center.

During the 2024-2025 school year, nearly 300 food bags were distributed each week to the children at local schools and childcare centers; an increase is anticipated for the 2025-2026 school year. As Cheryl Breitwieser, co-chairperson of the B&B 4 Kids program, shares, “There is such a need in our community. Teachers, school staff, and parents are always very appreciative and thank us for helping the kids with adequate nutrition for over the weekend.”

Each food bag contains seven single-serving, kid-friendly meals (2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, and 3 dinners), fresh fruit, and protein-enriched snacks to supplement weekend nourishment. In addition, Bread & Broth 4 Kids, through its School Healthy Snack Program, will be providing boxes of nutrition bars to each school to distribute to children who come to school hungry or become hungry during the school day.

This distribution of healthy snacks and the weekend food bags comes after a very successful B&B 4 Kids Summer Food Program, where over 1,700 food bags were given out over the nine-week summer break from school. In addition to children picking up food at Grace Hall each Wednesday, bags were delivered to the seven childcare centers serving low-income families.

Parents interested in determining eligibility for their child to receive these weekend food bags can contact their child’s school office or childcare center office for an application form.