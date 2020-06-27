Bread & Broth 4 Kids Summer Program begins July 1
The St. Theresa Bread & Broth 4 Kids Summer Program begins July 1 and will continue every Wednesday through Aug. 26 in South Lake Tahoe.
Food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St Theresa’s Church’s (1041 Lyons Ave.), Grace Hall.
Any child up to the age of 18 can come alone or with a parent or legal guardian to pick up a bag of free, nutritious food.
Food bags will contain a variety of kid-friendly food including, but not limited to, fresh fruit, cereals, canned meat and nutritious bars which will be given out at St. Theresa Grace Hall’s foyer.
Note: Food will only be given to parents who are accompanied by their children.
In addition, food bags will be delivered to the following child care centers: Apple Seeds Academy, Boys & Girls Club, Child Development Center, Choices for Children, Under the Magic Pine Tree, Step by Step and Live Violence Free.
