Bread & Broth 4 Kid’s Weekend Food Program returns to South Lake Tahoe schools

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Friday, September 6, Bread & Broth resumed their B&B 4 Kids School Year Weekend Food Bag program. These food bags are distributed every Friday at all five pre-K through 8th grade schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District (Bijou Community School, Meyers Elementary School, Sierra House Elementary, Tahoe Valley Elementary, and South Tahoe Middle School ) along with students enrolled in the McKinney-Vento program at Lake Tahoe High School and Mt. Tallac Continuation High School. In addition, bags are provided for local child care centers-Catalyst Community, Head Start, Step by Step Learning Center, Family Resource Center, and Lake Tahoe Community College Child Development Center.

As of last week, over 225 bags were packed and delivered to schools and childcare centers. It is anticipated that this need will increase during the school year with numbers approaching 300 bags per week.

Each weekend food bag contains seven single-serving, kid-friendly meals (2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, and 3 dinners), fresh fruit, and protein enriched snacks to supplement weekend nourishment.

Parents interested in determining eligibility for their child to receive these weekend food bags can contact their child’s school or childcare center office for an application form.

To donate to the B&B 4 Kids Program or to volunteer to help pack and deliver the bags to the schools on Thursday afternoon, visit Bread & Broth’s website at http://www.breadandroth.org .