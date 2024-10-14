Bread & Broth celebrates 35 years of feeding those in need

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Over 35 years ago, Father John Grace, St. Theresa’s Pastor, envisioned serving food to the local community when many were struggling, faced with job layoffs and a lack of food on the table. His efforts, along with the help of members of the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church and other community-minded members of the South Lake Tahoe Community, brought to fruition the Bread & Broth (B&B) organization.

On October 19, 1989, Bread & Broth served its first meal. In its initial years, B&B’s meals were simple; spaghetti, pizza, and French bread sandwiches, and on average, 25 folks came to the twice weekly meal services.

Left to right: Sally Cross, Bill Marchetti, Larry Bernard, Joann Rolfe. Provided

Fast forward to October 2024 and B&B’s outreach food service has grown considerably. Our Monday Meals, serving an average of 110 diners, are full-course, restaurant quality dinners where the dinner guests also receive bags of dairy products, fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, and other food staples for meals later in the week. Second Serving, established in 2009, feeds 35-40 community members a salad, soup, and simple entrée every Friday. To help the community’s food-insecure children between the ages of 18 months to 18 years of age, B&B 4 Kids, instituted in 2015, now provides nutritious, kid-friendly weekend food to an average of 275 children weekly during the school and 217 children weekly during the school summer break.

To commemorate the 35 years of service to the community and to honor the volunteers who are actively involved in the program, Bread & Broth’s Advisory Board held a 35th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, October 10th at St. Theresa Church’s Grace Hall. It was a lovely event with entertainment generously provided by the Steve Walker Band, tasty food and drinks, and free raffle prizes to thank the B&B volunteers for their selfless service and generosity to our neighbors who are in need of food and kindness.

Bread & Broth would like to thank the following businesses for their generosity in supporting Bread & Broth efforts to celebrate 35 years of service and honor our volunteers. The following business/restaurants donated $50 raffle dining/food gift cards: Artemis Lake Tahoe, Bert’s Café, Elements Eatery Bar, Ernie’s Coffee Shop, Overland Meat & Seafood Company, Primo’s Italian Bistro, Riva Grill, Scusa Italian Restorante, Sonney’s BBQ Shack Bar & Grill, and The Getaway Café. In addition, a very special donation of a $200 gift certificate to any of their restaurants was made by Harrah’s/Harveys’ Casino. Additional thanks goes to the Cork & More for providing items for “A Romantic Evening” raffle basket and to Phil and Diane Weidinger for their donation of a “BBQ Dining – In & Out” raffle basket.

Bread & Broth is so grateful to the South Lake Tahoe Community for their support over the last 35 years. From monetary and food donations to donations of personal time, the outpouring of generosity is what has enabled Bread & Broth, a charitable, all-volunteer, community food outreach organization to be so successful in easing hunger for thousands of members of our community. For more information on donating or volunteering, go to http://www.breadandbroth.org .