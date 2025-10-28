Bread & Broth community meal hosted by Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On October 20, Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra (SITS) hosted another Bread & Broth Adopt A Day of Nourishment community meal, following their previous AAD sponsorship in September. As an international service organization for women interested in supporting and serving their community, this local community chapter of dedicated members continues to demonstrate their involvement in community events that benefit the vulnerable women, children, and families in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community.

“We are so happy to be included in this Bread & Broth meal,” shared Jeanne Prestella, a long time and very active member of the SITS organization. “It is great to see how many community members are helped through the Monday Meal dinners and the food that is distributed. Living in Tahoe myself for 42 years, I know if I have the need, Bread & Broth will be there for me too.”

Lisa Cali, Julie Carely, Andrea Solis, JoAnn Tillson, Jeanne Prestella Provided

For more than 36 years, Bread & Broth has been serving hot meals to anyone who comes to St. Theresa Grace Hall for a free meal, maintaining a policy of serving all without question. With Bread & Broth’s mission to ease hunger in our community, B&B strives to provide nutritious, full-course dinners, and over the years, has increased the quality and quantity of the food provided in ‘giveaway’ bags for meals later in the week.

Arriving with big smiles and tons of enthusiasm, the Adopt A Day sponsor crew comprised of SITS members Lisa Cali, Julie Carey, Andrea Solis, JoAnn Tillson, and Jean Prestella, quickly got to work packing 110 bags of fresh fruit and vegetables. As the doors opened to guests at 4 p.m., the SITS crew moved to the serving line where they warmly welcomed and served 129 dinner guests and then gave out 18 second servings towards the end of the dinner service.

“We give our service now to others with the knowledge and security of knowing our community is here for us all when we need it,” added Jeanne. With the increasing cost of basic necessities, attendance at Bread & Broth meals has been increasing monthly. Thanks to Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day sponsorships and generous donations from compassionate and concerned local community members, businesses, and organizations, B&B has been able to accommodate the ever-increasing need in the community for hot meals and food distribution.

For additional information about making donations, volunteering, or learning more about Bread & Broth’s food programs, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or follow Bread & Broth on Instagram or Facebook.