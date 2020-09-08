Bread & Broth delivering weekend food bags for kids

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Kids School program will resume and once again deliver weekend food bags to Lake Tahoe Unified School District children at school sites and school bus locations every Friday. The weekend bags contain seven individual, kid-friendly, nutritious meals (two breakfasts, two lunches and three dinners) as well as fresh fruit and nutritious snacks.

These bags help supplement and meet basic nourishment needs for children over the weekend.

B&B volunteers will be packing the bags at St. Theresa Grace Hall and Heavenly Mountain Resort, an ongoing supporter of the B&B program, is providing team members and a van to pickup the bags at Grace Hall every Friday morning for delivery to school busses at South Tahoe High School. LTUSD bus drivers and school site staffers will hand out these B&B 4 Kids’ food bags to students at the various school sites and bus route locations.

Food bags will be delivered to several child care centers in South Lake Tahoe for children who are not of school age. Choices for Children (1029 Takela Drive No. 1, South Lake Tahoe) will also have bags available for pick up. Bread & Broth’s COVID-19 Emergency Food Program is also giving out bags of food every Monday (4–5:30 p.m.) and Friday (3–5 p.m.) at St. Theresa Grace Hall (1041 Lyons Ave.) to anyone who is in need food. Thanks to our generous donors and volunteers, bags are filled with dairy products, meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, breads and pastries.

For more information, visit breadandbroth.org.