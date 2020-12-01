Bread & Broth feeds over 500 at Thanksgiving giveaway

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — Bread & Broth handed out 170 sets of bags of food to the community on Sunday.

The bags included dairy, bread, fruits, vegetables, turkey breast, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, rolls, cider and pie.

Those 170 sets that were given fed over 550 individuals.

“It was a great turnout, but sad to see so many struggling,” said Beth Wallace, head of communications for Bread & Broth, in an email. “It’s so rewarding to see the generosity of this community.”