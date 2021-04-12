Bread & Broth help hundreds enjoy Easter dinner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — What is a holiday without a special meal to celebrate it? It has been over a year now that the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has sorely limited the ability of many of our local neighbors to purchase the meal items needed to celebrate a holiday.

With the beginning of spring and the celebration of Easter on Sunday, April 4, Bread & Broth once again wanted to help those in need enjoy the holiday. So, on Friday, April 2, in addition to the regular meat, dairy products, fresh fruit and vegetables, breads and pastries and basic staples, our clients were given the ‘fixings’ for an Easter holiday meal.

Bags based upon family size were given out containing ham, pineapple, scalloped potatoes, green beans, rolls, and sparkling apple cider. Since a holiday can’t be enjoyed without the associated treats, the giveaway also included cookies and Easter candy.

Also, as a surprise, the clients were given, depending on family size, either a $25 or a $50 Safeway gift certificate to purchase items needed that they normally don’t receive through our food giveaway program.

All of these normal and special holiday food items and gift cards were made possible thanks to the generosity of the many donors and partners of Bread & Broth.

First-off are our financial donors who have been sending us COVID-19 emergency fund donations and the selfless volunteers who have been securing, packing and handing out food for the past 12 months.

Thank you to Safeway for donating Easter candy, Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa for its donation of over 1,350 cookies, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s contribution of 1,440 dinner rolls.

The El Dorado Food Bank provided 100 – $50 Safeway Gift cards for the Easter event and the Barton Foundation has been providing B&B with 100 – $25 Safeway Gift cards since February for distribution to our clients every week.

At the Easter Holiday Giveaway, B&B handed out 215 sets of bags (each set consists of four bags) for a total of 860 bags of food. Based on the tally of number of folks in each family, 637 individuals enjoyed the Easter meal.

It is amazing how so many individuals, families, businesses, and organizations can come together to help and brighten the lives of those in need. Thank you one and all.

To learn more, visit breadandbroth.org .

Submitted by Bread & Broth Director Carol Gerard.