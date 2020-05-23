Bread & Broth helping to ease hunger on South Shore

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Nine weeks into the COVID-19 crisis, Bread & Broth is still providing food to those in the South Lake Tahoe community who are being impacted by the loss or reduction of income due to the temporary closing of many of our communities’ businesses.

Thanks to many generous monetary donors and volunteers, Bread & Broth is providing bags of food through our Monday and Friday food bag giveaway program at Grace Hall and our B&B 4 Kids program.

Individuals and families are welcome to pick up bags of food at St. Theresa Grace Hall at 1041 Lyons Avenue (next to Lake Tahoe Middle School) on Mondays from 4-5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 3-5 p.m.

The food giveaway includes milk, eggs, and butter, a large bag of fruits and vegetables, a third bag of breads and pastries, and a bag of staples which includes meat or soups, rice or pasta, nutrition bars and more.

Depending on the number of individuals in the family, extra dairy items, meats, soups, salads and other donated items are added to the bags as they are being distributed.

In coordination with the Lake Tahoe Union School District COVID-19 food distribution program, the B&B 4 Kids program is filling over 400 bags with weekend food for children up to the age of 18 for distribution on Fridays.

The bags are given to children at the LTUSD designated food bus stops and are also available at the four LTUSD school food pickup sites.

The weekend bags are filled with kid-friendly foods such as peanut butter, jelly, cereal, soups, canned chicken and tuna, nutrition bars, treats and protein bars. The food selection varies each week but the bags are filled with foods that are kid favorites.

“Bread & Broth wants everyone in the community to know that we are here to help you during these very difficult times, and if by providing food, we are hoping to help free up funds to cover other monthly costs such as rent, medical expenses, utility bills or car payments,” said a release. “Bread & Broth is here to help everyone get through difficult times and help when and where we can.”