Bread & Broth hosted Holiday Meal Giveaways

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In a similar fashion of the COVID-19 impacted holiday season of 2020, Bread & Broth once again hosted holiday meal food giveaways this year to provide Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to food insecure members of the Lake Tahoe South Shore community.

In early November, Bread & Broth reached out to our community requesting funds to purchase food for the upcoming holidays, and the community responded generously.

Bread & Broth volunteers put together bags of donated food.

Provided

For Thanksgiving, on Monday, November 22, Bread & Broth distributed the normal food staples such as fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products (milk, eggs, butter), and breads and pastries.

The holiday meal donations received covered the cost of traditional Thanksgiving dinner items which included turkey breasts, stuffing, gravy, canned yams, the fixings for a green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and sparkling apple cider. The meal would not have been complete without the 1,000 rolls provided by Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort and an assortment of 180 pumpkin/apple/pecan pies donated by Smart & Final.

On Monday, December 20, donated funds supplemented the basic giveaway food staple bags by including ham, canned pineapple, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole fixings, and sparkling cider.

Once again, local businesses generously donated to make the festive meals complete. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino donated 800 rolls; Safeway, Raley’s at the “Y”, and Raley’s at Stateline donated Christmas candy; and the culinary staff at Edgewood baked over 800 delicious homemade peppermint/sugar cookies.

Celebrating the holidays with the typical festive meals would have been very difficult, if not impossible, for the clients of Bread & Broth. The smiles and comments of gratitude as each individual and family picked up of their bags of nutritious food and holiday meal fixings, was truly heart-warming. Bread & Broth is once again thankful and appreciative of the support that we receive from our generous community members, businesses, and organizations who made the holidays more festive for over 700 of our neighbors.

For more information on Bread & Broth please visit our website breadandbroth.org