Bread & Broth hosting Cram-A-Cruiser on Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth is hosting its annual Cram-A-Cruiser event on Saturday, April 23. They will be filling a South Lake Tahoe Police Department cruiser with donated food throughout the event.
This event supports the B&B 4 Kids program which provides weekend single serving, kid-friendly meals, snacks and fruit for food insecure children at all Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools. These children receive free or reduced breakfasts and lunches at school during the school week but need supplemental food over the weekend.
Their wish list for donated food include:
Single serving foods – Canned soup, canned ravioli, canned spaghetti, small cans of tuna or chicken, beef jerky, small cups of instant mac and cheese, packets of instant oatmeal, granola bars, fruit cups, small boxes of raisins (1oz), nuts, crackers with cheese or peanut butter, small cans of vegetables.
Regular sized items – Plastic jars of peanut butter and jelly, cereal.
The vehicle will be parked in the Grocery Outlet parking lot at 2358 Lake Tahoe Blvd. from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
