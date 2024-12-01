Bread & Broth hosts 33rd annual holiday dinner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – St. Theresa’s Bread & Broth once again held its Thanksgiving meal to provide a holiday dinner for those who might not have the opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast that many of us take for granted. With the exception of the two years during of the pandemic, Bread & Broth volunteers have been hosting this free community traditional event for 33 years, and over the years, thousands of community members have enjoyed the heaping servings of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, yams, cranberry sauce, rolls, and their choice of pumpkin, cherry, apple, or pecan pie.

As the doors opened at 4 p.m., on Monday, November 25th, the line of men, women, and children poured out of the building and onto the sidewalk waiting to enjoy the feast that the volunteers had been preparing and cooking since Friday. Over 85 B&B volunteers were needed to collect food, prep, and cook the meal, including the manpower needed to setup, decorate, serve, and cleanup for the meals service.

From left to right: Bread & Broth Volunteers – Leonard Smith, Laurie Flesher, Bob Harms. Provided

“The Bread & Broth volunteers love to serve at the Thanksgiving meal,” commented Carol Gerard, B&B’s Interim Director. “It’s always so heartwarming to see the joy on the faces of the people who are delighted by not only the delicious food but the holiday decorations, camaraderie of their fellow guests, and the sense of caring shown by those who are serving them.” Despite the threat of snow, 180 community members braved the elements to welcome the start of the holiday season with the advent of the Thanksgiving meal.

B&B’s Thanksgiving meal not only relies on the kindness of volunteers but also on the many individuals and businesses who generously donated funds, food, and supplies needed to put on the meal. Over $6,500 was donated by generous community members to purchase food and supplies, the Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe supplied 300 rolls, and Smart & Final donated $700 towards the purchase of holiday meal supplies, including the 55 pies which were served at the dinner. Also, a big ‘hit’ at the dinner was the entertainment provided by the talented Mickey Holiday, the Frank Sinatra of South Lake Tahoe.

With a tremendous sense of gratitude, Bread & Broth would like to thank the compassionate members of the South Lake Tahoe community for their generosity and giving spirit to see that their fellow vulnerable neighbors experienced and relished a traditional Thanksgiving meal.