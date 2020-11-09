Bread & Broth kids food bags available by pickup only on Wednesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Due to the Veterans Day holiday, Bread & Broth 4 Kids food bags will not be distributed by school buses Wednesday but can be picked up instead.
Since there is no school, South Lake Tahoe area families can pick up kids food bags from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Theresa Grace Hall, 1041 Lyons Avenue.
The bags will also be available from noon to 1 p.m. in front of Tahoe Valley Elementary School, 943 Tahoe Island Drive, and from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Bijou Community School, 3501 Spruce Avenue.
On Nov. 18, bags will be distributed at bus stops. These bags will be double the normal amount of food due to the week-long holiday the following week for Thanksgiving.
Bread & Broth expects to have the Wednesday food bag distribution until the Christmas holiday. Parents will be updated should this schedule change.
