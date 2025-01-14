Bread & Broth Monday Meal hosted by Forest Suites Resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Once a year Forest Suites Resort hosts an Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) and their sponsorship involves donating $350 to help cover the evening’s meal costs. An AAD sponsorship also involves sending 3-5 of their team members to volunteer their time assisting the Bread & Broth volunteers with the many tasks needed to serve a hot, full-course meal and to pack bags of food to give out to the dinner guests to take home to help with meals the remainder of the week.

The Forest Suites Resort team members Ernesto Jimerez, Anahi Robles, and Oswald Rodriguez served 127 dinner guests a nutritious meal and helped pack food bags, set up the dessert and drink table, and ended their AAD volunteer shift with the meal’s breakdown and cleanup. Most AAD volunteers agree that welcoming and serving the dinner guests is the best part of their volunteer service.

Left to right: Ernesto Jimenez, Oswaldo Rodriguez, Anahi Robles. Forest Suites Jan 6 #3

On behalf of her fellow AAD volunteers, Anahi shared that “the Forst Suites staff had a phenomenal experience volunteering with the kind and generous B&B community members providing for the locals in need.”

Besides the Monday Meal dinner, Bread & Broth also helps locals who are struggling with the high cost of living in the community by serving a simple entrée, hot soup, and salad every Friday at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church from 4 to 5 p.m. and providing bags of kid-friendly food to eligible children attending the Lake Tahoe Unified School District and childcare centers that serve low-income families.

On a weekly basis, Bread & Broth provides food to an average of 460 vulnerable men, women, and children through our hot meal programs and our kid’s program.

Being involved in helping ease hunger is a selfless act and very rewarding. For the Forest Suites Resort volunteers, it was a way to help others and Anahi also shared that she was “thankful for the experience.”

For more information about B&B’s Second Serving Friday meals and B&B 4 Kids program food outreach services, visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .