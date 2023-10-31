Bread & Broth Monday Meal hosted by Liberty Utilities

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Hosting their fifth Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship for the year, Liberty Utilities once again sent an outstanding sponsorship crew to assist the Bread & Broth volunteers in serving a hot and tasty meal to the Monday Meal dinner guests on October 23rd. While taking a break from the dinner serving line, Matt Newberry, Liberty’s Key Account Manager, shared that “Liberty staff enjoys serving our community and giving back.”

Easing hunger in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community is Bread & Broth’s focus and by donating the $350 AAD sponsorship fee and providing an AAD crew, Liberty Utilities is contributing to B&B’s ability to help feed food insecure community members. The Adopt A Day program helps fund the Monday Meal costs which include food, utilities, and dinner supplies. Currently, Bread & Broth Monday Meals are serving between 80 to 95 dinners weekly.

Bread & Broth also provides meals every Friday at Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday’s Second Serving meal is a simple entre served with a soup generously provided by various local restaurants. As with the Monday Meal, everyone in the community is invited to experience a free meal and community camaraderie.

Once the dinner setup was completed, the Liberty Utilities crew, which in addition to Matt included Elise Forrer, Cruz Gunether, James Martin, and Frank Papandrea, manned the serving line and brought smiles and cheer to guests as they picked up their evening meal. According to Matt, serving at a B&B Monday Meal is the “most delicious volunteer opportunity in town!”

Liberty Utilities is a generous and frequent supporter of B&B’s Adopt A Day program, and we look forward to having them join the Monday Meal crew at their next AAD sponsorship on December 18th.

To learn more about donating and volunteer opportunities, please visit Bread & Broth website http://www.breadandbroth.org .