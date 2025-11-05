Bread & Broth Monday Meal hosted by Liberty

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Liberty’s commitment to the community is highlighted by their company’s volunteer policy which encourages their team members to actively engage in events benefiting their local community.

Bread & Broth is extremely fortunate to be one of the organizations that is supported by Liberty and their team members who sponsor up to six Adopt A Day of Nourishments annually.

On Monday, October 27th, Liberty once again hosted an Adopt A Day sponsorship and was represented by Leah Casaul, Jennifer Guenther, James Martin, and Matt Newberry. With the many meals hosted by Liberty, Jennifer, James, and Matt have been frequent company representatives at the Monday Meals hosted by Liberty. Leah Casaul joined her experienced team members and had a memorable experience interfacing with the B&B volunteers and the evening’s dinner guests.

“Volunteering at the Bread & Broth is truly one of the best charity venues anyone could experience,” she said. “I absolutely enjoyed the authentic and caring volunteers I got to volunteer with. They have a good system to organize and pack over 100 bags full of fruit and veggies. The quality of veggies and fruit are fresh and wholesome.” She continued, “We served Taco sausage casserole with zucchini, rice, and a green salad and the dinner was a hit.”

“I especially appreciate the B&B volunteers; they are friendly, easy, and enjoyable to work with. Everyone who volunteers has a heart for people in the community and the number of thank you’s and smiles we received while serving on the meal serving line were all so heartfelt.”

“And did I mention, the live Big Band genre music (provided by Mickey Holiday) was just the icing on the cake giving the atmosphere such a great and warm environment for everyone to enjoy their dinner.” Leah concluded with “thank you so much, Bread & Broth for all your amazing and heartfelt hard work you put in day in and day out.”

As Leah indicated, Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal provides an exceptional experience for all involved: the dinner guests, the B&B volunteers, and the crew members coming to represent their Adopt A Day sponsors. Thank you to Liberty for being an integral participant in providing hot, nutritious meals and healthy food to the vulnerable members of our community.

For additional information about making donations, volunteering, or learning more about Bread & Broth’s food programs, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or follow Bread & Broth on Instagram or Facebook.