Bread & Broth Monday Meal sponsored by eXp Realty, Culbertson & Gray Group

From left to right: Kimberly Moore, Ashley Petticrew, Clay Russell.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – “Sharing this opportunity with Bread & Broth has allowed us to connect to our community,” said Ashley Petticrew, a realtor with eXp realty.

Petticrew, along with fellow real estate agents Kimberly Moore and Clay Russell, enjoyed their first experience sponsoring an Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) and volunteering at the Bread & Broth Monday Meal on January 8.

Representing eXp Realty, Culbertson and Gray Real Estate Group Lake Tahoe’s Team, the three AAD crew members arrived at 3 p.m. at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall and began their volunteering event by packing food giveaway bags, setting up the dessert table, and preparing the utensils for the evening’s meal of stuffed pork loin, roasted potatoes, a broccoli and cauliflower medley, and green salad.

Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal typically provides a hot, full-course, nutritious meal to between 85 to 110 dinner guests. Along with the full meal, the dinner guests receive food to go bags containing meats, fresh fruit and vegetables, breads and pastries, milk, eggs, butter, and an assortment of staples both donated by local stores and purchased by Bread & Broth through the organizations “Green Goal” program. In addition to the meal ingredients, B&B purchases up to $1,000.00 of fresh fruit and vegetables along with diary products to increase the nutritional value of the food that the dinner guests can take home.

Bread & Broth would like to thank eXp Realty for supporting the Adopt A Day program and for providing their time and effort to bring food and fellowship to the evening’s dinner guests. “We enjoyed meeting all of the people who came to share a meal and are grateful we were able to contribute our service,” shared Ashley.

For volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .