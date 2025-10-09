Bread & Broth Monday Meal sponsored by Kirkwood Mountain Resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Since its founding in 1989, Bread & Broth has served as a vital source of support for the community, providing free meals and food to individuals in need. Over the past 36 years, the organization has helped thousands of people, offering not only nutritious food but also compassion and kindness through its outreach programs.

The Monday Meal was Bread & Broth’s initial program and provides a hot, full-course dinner every week at St. Theresa Grace Hall. The meal is served from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and is open to all members of the community and provides a restaurant-quality dinner in a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Kelsey Johnson, Sage McDermott, Tor Hartwell, Justin Hartwell, Cara Bourne. Provided

The Monday Meal relies on grants, as well as donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. Additionally, Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) sponsorship program, established in 2011, allows sponsors to help fund a Monday Meal and actively participate in the event. Heavenly Mountain Resort was among the original sponsors of the AAD program, with Kirkwood Mountain Resort joining as a sponsor several years later. Funding for these resort AAD sponsorships is provided by Vail’s EpicPromise Grant.

Currently, Kirkwood Mountain Resort and Heavenly Mountain Resort, both local Vail Resorts, alternate months hosting an AAD sponsorship. Kirkwood Mountain Resort sponsored the September 29th Monday Meal. As always, the Kirkwood AAD volunteers, Cara Bourne, Kelsey Johnson, Sage McDermott, Justin Hartwell, and his son Tor (a member of the Kirkwood Freeride Team) were outstanding and brought their high spirits and a strong willingness to help throughout their sponsorship dinner.

Justin Hartwell, Kirkwood’s Director of Skier Services, expressed his appreciation for the sense of community fostered by Bread & Broth, noting, “I love seeing the community come together to share a great meal and seeing the dedication the Bread & Broth team has for their community.” Justin was particularly excited to have his son Tor experience the opportunity to help others. Tor observed that the dinner guests not benefited from both “a good meal but also good human interaction.”

Special recognition goes to Vail Resorts and their dedicated team members for their ongoing efforts to ease hunger and support local community members in need.

For additional information about making donations, volunteering, or learning more about Bread & Broth’s food programs, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or follow Bread & Broth on Instagram or Facebook.