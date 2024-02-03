Bread & Broth Monday Meal sponsored by Kirkwood Mountain Resort

Left to right - Daniel Deemer (Base Operation Mgr.), Cara Bourne (Manager, Skier Services), James Arrington (Transportation Team Lead).

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Monday, January 22, Bread & Broth’s served 120 dinner guests; setting the record for the most dinner guests to attend the weekly Monday Meal since it first began serving free hot meals in October 1989. All community members are encouraged to join the Bread & Broth volunteers and the evening’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship crew members to enjoy the weekly Monday evenings’ nutritious and tasty meals and receive free bags of food to help tide them through the rest of the week.

The Monday Meal dinners and the food given away at the dinners are funded by B&B’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsors, “General Fund” donors, and donations from the El Dorado Food Bank and local grocery stores and food businesses. On January 22, Kirkwood Mountain Resort was the Adopt A Day Sponsor as part of Vail’s annual EpicPromise Grant to the Bread & Bread organization.

Cara Bourne and Daniel Deemer, both frequent Adopt A Day sponsor crew members, and James Arrington, a first time AAD volunteer, represented Kirkwood by donating their time and effort to support Kirkwood’s sponsorship meal. As an AAD volunteer crew member, their three hours of service are spent assisting the B&B volunteers with the meal’s setup, serving, and cleanup. For the three Kirkwood AAD crew members, the experience was a very positive one.

“I helped with Bread & Broth for the first time ever today and was showered with love and positivity!” exclaimed James Arrington. “I have heard about the program for years but never had the opportunity to give time until now. From the moment I entered the hall every single person was smiling and helpful. I have never seen so many smiling faces from start to finish and a variety of ages and demographics from helpers to guests. I would love the ability to get more involved as I felt my time was appreciated and everyone came together as a community.”

Bread & Broth is very grateful for not only the Adopt A Day of Nourishment Epic Promise Grant funds but also for the outstanding Vail Resort crew members that come every month to help Bread & Broth serve a much appreciated hot, filling, and healthy meal to those in need in our community.

For volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .