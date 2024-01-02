Bread & Broth Monday Meal sponsored by Liberty Utilities

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Every year, Liberty Utilities’ local team members volunteer hundreds of hours to serve the community through the company’s “Liberty Days” program. Bread & Broth’s is very appreciative that Liberty team members support our Monday Meal Adopt A Day of Nourishment program. Liberty began sponsoring Adopt A Days in 2017 and is currently sponsoring six Adopt A Days annually.

On December 10, volunteering at Liberty’s final Adopt A Day of the year, were five Liberty team members who are ‘old hands’ at volunteering at Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal. Led by Liberty’s AAD coordinator, Jennifer Guenther, the Liberty’s AAD crew also included Kate Marrone, James Martin, Emily Sellier-Flynn, and Chad Sousa.

“Being able to Adopt A Day for a Monday Meal this time of year is an absolute privilege,” shared Chad Sousa. “Working for a company like Liberty that encourages us to volunteer our time helping a community come together is a real honor. I am always inspired by the Bread & Broth volunteer team members and the appreciation we receive from our community dinner guests.”

It was record breaking evening for the evening’s service. The Liberty AAD crew served a fabulous meal to the evening’s 110 dinner guests. The talented B&B cooks prepared pork ribs, macaroni salad, and a fresh green salad which received rave reviews from the dinner guests. Thanks to the Adopt A Day of Nourishment $350 donation by Liberty and the many generous donations made by Bread & Broth supports, Bread & Broth is able to provide restaurant quality meals and bags of food to the very appreciative dinner guests.

In addition to the weekly Monday Meal at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall, Bread & Broth also hosts our Second Serving Meal every Friday at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. The Second Serving meal serves a simple entrée and a hot soup provided by various Lake Tahoe South Shore community restaurants.

All members of the community are invited to enjoy an evening meal with Bread & Broth and our Adopt A Day sponsors.

For volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org