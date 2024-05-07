Bread & Broth Monday Meal sponsored by Local Moose Lodge

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Monday Meal is a weekly, full-course, nutritious hot dinner that is served by Bread & Broth (B&B), a ministry of St. Theresa Catholic Church. For over 34 years, B&B has been extending an invitation to all members of the Lake Tahoe South Shore community to join their communal dinner. In recent years, in addition to the meal service, B&B also provides food “giveaway” bags filled with dairy products (milk, eggs, butter), fresh fruit and vegetables, breads and pastries, meat, and a varied assortment of staples.

The funding for the meals is provided by individuals, families, organizations, businesses, and “Adopt A Day of Nourishment” sponsors. Adopt A Day (AAD) sponsorships enables the sponsor to not only help with the cost of the weekly meal by donating $350 but also enables the sponsor to participate in their sponsorship meal by volunteering along side the B&B volunteers with the meal’s setup, serving and cleaning. The best part of being an Adopt A Day sponsor is experiencing the impact of their donation on the lives of guests at their sponsorship dinner.

Left to right: Eric Eymann, Ann Lopez, Pat Frega, Kathy Sharp, Kathy Booker. Provided

On Monday, April 29, the South Lake Tahoe’s local Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1632 was the AAD sponsor for the evening Monday Meal. Representing the Moose Lodge were members Kathy Booker, Eric Eymann, Pat Frega (Lodge President and B&B volunteer), Ann Lopez, and Kathy Sharp.

It was Ann’s first-time volunteering, and she shared her thoughts about her volunteer experience. “Bread & Broth is an inspiration to goodness in our community! Thank you for having our Moose organization be part of the giving to all the community members who come to the dinner.”

The Loyal of Moose is a fraternal organization providing service to the community and camaraderie among its members. Their 2024 annual campaign encourages Moose members to “embrace community and continue doing good work as we have done for the past 100+ years.” By sponsoring a Monday Meal, the South Lake Tahoe’s Moose members are living up to the ideals of the Moose organization. Shared Ann, “We are honored to be part of serving the Monday Meal dinner guests and serving God!

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org