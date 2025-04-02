Bread & Broth Monday Meal sponsored by SierraCon, Inc.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth has over 240 active volunteers who support all of the food outreach programs that Bread & Broth offers to the food-vulnerable folks living in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community. Most B&B volunteers serve three-four hours per month and their service involves helping pack and deliver bags filled with kid-friendly food to LTUSD schools and childcare centers, collecting and purchasing food for B&B’s meals and kids’ programs, or participating in all of the tasks needed to provide two hot, meals a week.

Finding the experience to be fulfilling and rewarding, Monday Meal B&B volunteers often encourage their employers to participate as both an Adopt A Day of Nourishment financial donor and providing volunteers to help at their sponsorship meal.

Left to right: Kim Huntley, Alana Cirami, Nicole Parker, Monica Stewart, Sophie Stewart. Provided

Thanks to the encouragement of B&B Mondal Meal volunteer Reneisha Manuel, a Senior Program Manager at SierraCon, Inc., the company sponsored their first Monday Meal Adopt A Day of Nourishment on March 24th. Founded in 2016 by owner Joe Stewart, SierraCon, Inc. is a general contracting construction company that specializes in commercial, residential, hospitality, and ski resort projects.

With their emphasis on providing the best professional service to their customers, the SierraCon team came ready to roll up their sleeves and jump in to assist the B&B volunteers in providing a hot, nutritious meal, bags of nutritious food to take home, and a warm and welcoming environment shared with fellow diners.

“Such an incredible opportunity to be a part of such an amazing experience,” shared Sophie Stewart, SierraCon assistant project manager. “Thank you for welcoming us to be a part of your team today! Truly an unforgettable experience.” In addition to Sophie, the SierraCon team also included Alana Cirami, Kim Huntley, Nicole Parker, and Monica Stewart.

“What an honor to be a part of this community service and we are thankful for this volunteer opportunity” shared Moncia Stewart. B&B is so grateful and encouraged by the involvement and support of local businesses and organizations for our mission of easing hunger. SierraCon, Inc. exemplifies the positive impact that local businesses have on strengthening their community and we are thankful to have their support.