Bread & Broth partners with Liberty Utilities for Adopt-a-Day

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Through their “Liberty Day” program, Liberty Utilities’ team members are given up to 24 hours a year of paid time off to volunteer in programs which support their local community. The commitment to the communities they serve not only extends to providing the best service to their Liberty Utilities’ customers, but to also helping to improve the lives of their customers by participating in events and programs that help those most in need.

“Bread & Broth is very fortunate to be one of the many organizations in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community that the Liberty Utilities’ team members enthusiastically support through B&B’s “Adopt A Day of Nourishment” program,” a Bread & Broth press release stated.

Since 2017, Liberty has been sponsoring B&B’s Monday Meal dinners with their $350 donations and sending Liberty team members to assist at their sponsorship meals.

Liberty Utilites was the Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsor for the Monday Meal on August 28th. Great group of Liberty team members. Picture – left to right: Kate Marrone, Frank Papandrea, Cindy Ramos, Kurt Althof, EmilySellier-Flynn, Jennifer Guenther. Provided

On August 28, Liberty hosted their fourth of their six scheduled sponsorships of the year. In addition to the AAD sponsor crew, Liberty team members Kate Marronel and Cindy Ramos set up a table to provide the evening’s dinner clients with information on cost saving utility tips and programs.

For the Adopt A Day sponsor crew, Liberty’s team included Kurt Althof, Jennifer Guenther, Frank Papandrea, and Emily Sellier-Flynn. Always cheerful and helpful, the Liberty AAD team members served a delicious dinner of braised BBQ Pork Ribs, baked beans, Fiesta corn, watermelon and jicama, and a macaroni salad which was thoroughly enjoyed by the evening’s dinner guests.

“Always enjoy how appreciative and thankful all the patrons are,” shared Kurt, Manager, Regional Communications. Adding that sponsoring and participating at a Monday Meal is “a great way to give back to all those a little less fortunate in our community.”

Bread & Broth thanks Liberty Utilities for their on-going efforts to support our mission to ease hunger in our community.