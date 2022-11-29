Bread & Broth receive ‘overwhelming’ support for Thanksgiving dinner

Over 200 meals were served at Bread & Broth's thanksgiving Dinner this year.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Monday, Nov. 21, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Grace Hall and over 200 meals meals were served to members of the South Lake Tahoe community. This marks the return of this special holiday meal after a two year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A traditional Thanksgiving meal was served featuring turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, rolls and pie for dessert. Those wanting a “to go” dinner to enjoy later left with an additional meal.

In addition, dinner guests were given giveaway bags containing dairy products (eggs, butter, milk), fresh produce, bread, pastries, meat, and canned goods.

Approximately 45 volunteers worked tirelessly over three days to pack giveaway bags, cook the various dishes and serve the meal to the dinner guests.

The generosity of the South Lake Tahoe community in supporting this meal has been overwhelming. Over $6,000 has been donated by South Lake Tahoe residents and businesses over the past month to support the purchase of food. In addition, Smart & Final donated 50 pies, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino donated all of the rolls and utensils, and Safeway provided gift certificates to purchase food.

As one guest shared, “This is the only hot Thanksgiving meal I will have, so I am so grateful to everyone who made this dinner possible. Thank you all.”