Bread & Broth receives generous grant from the American Century Championship

Recently, the American Century Championship Committee, along with the Lake Tahoe Visitor’s Authority, awarded Bread & Broth with a generous grant to support two of B&B’s food outreach programs. Bread & Broth was one of 26 local non-profit organizations that received grants funded from proceeds from the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament held in South Lake Tahoe each summer.

One of Bread & Broth’s programs supported by this grant is the B&B 4 Kids/Tots School Weekend Food Bag Program serving 185 food insecure children at all Lake Tahoe Unified School District sites and 90 young children attending local childcare centers serving low-income families. This program ensures that children receive healthy foods to take home over the weekend during the school year and during summer break. With Bread & Broth’s “Push for Protein” Initiative, B&B 4 Kids strives to ensure that the foods in the weekend food bags are nutritious, high in protein, low in sugar/sodium content and, at the same time, kid-friendly and appealing to children.

The American Century Championship Grant will also be used to support Bread & Broth’s “Green Goal” project. At B&B’s weekly Monday Meal dinners, guests enjoy a hot, nutritious, full-course dinner and also receive donated bread and desserts, canned foods, and meat (donated by local grocery stores and businesses) along with items provided by the El Dorado Food Bank and Northern Nevada Food Bank. In addition, Bread & Broth purchases fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and dairy products (eggs, milk and butter) through their “Green Goal” project, and the grant donations will be used to purchase these nutritious food items. Dinner guests are very appreciative of this fresh produce and the dairy products, and they often share that this weekly distribution is their only access to fresh milk, eggs, butter, fresh fruit, and vegetables.

Bread & Broth thanks American Century Championship and the Lake Tahoe Visitor’s Authority for their many years of supporting the organization as well as other non-profits in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community.