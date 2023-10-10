Bread & Broth receives Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation grant

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In August, Bread & Broth was awarded a Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation Grant designed to provide financial resources to continue the organization’s efforts to respond to the issue of food insecurity in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community. The awarded $15,000 grant will support two of the organization’s programs, the B&B 4 Kids Weekend Food Bag program and the “Green Goal” project. Since Bread & Broth is an all-volunteer organization, all grant monies will be used to purchase food for program recipients.

The B&B 4 Kids Weekend Food Bag program provides seven single-serving, kid friendly, nutritious meals (canned meat, fortified milk, shelf stable cheese and yogurt, protein rich single serving meals, cereal, peanut butter), fresh fruit and nutritious snacks to supplement weekend nutrition for children in Lake Tahoe’s Unified School District’s pre-K through 12th grades. With B&B’s “Push for Protein” initiative, more protein-rich items are included in these weekend bags.

In addition, part of the grant will support the “Green Goal” project. Each week at B&B’s Monday Meals, dinner guests not only enjoy a hot meal, but they receive bags of donated food items such as breads and pastries, meat, canned goods, staples and desserts to take home.

In 2016, Bread & Broth instituted the “Green Goal” project to ensure that each guest also takes home fresh produce and dairy products. Individuals and families can take home 4-6 fresh vegetables and fresh fruits such as apples, bananas and oranges, in addition to butter, eggs and milk. These items are purchased by Bread & Broth and Parasol grant funds will be used to support almost two months of these fresh, nutritious food items.

This grant will allow Bread & Broth to purchase healthy food that will potentially touch the lives of approximately 275 men, women and children weekly who are dealing with food insecurity. Bread & Broth is thankful to the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation for their support of the organization’s efforts to ensure that individuals in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community have access to nutritious food.

Parasol Community Foundation is a nonprofit public charity dedicated to cultivating community philanthropy to enhance and preserve the quality of life at Tahoe by partnering with donors and connecting them with local non-profit community organizations. For more information, please contact https://www.parasol.org .