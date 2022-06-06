Bread & Broth resumes ‘Adopt A Day of Nourishment’ program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth has announced the return of the Monday Meal “Adopt A Day of Nourishment” sponsor program.

Due to the pandemic, the last B&B “Adopt A Day of Nourishment” was on March 9, 2020. Then, no one could imagine it would be the last Monday Meal B&B would serve for 24 months.

The last Monday Meal “Adopt A Day of Nourishment” was hosted by The Democrat Club of South Lake Tahoe. The Democrat Club donated funds to host the weekly Monday Meal full-course dinner. The donated funds cover food, utility, and dinner supply costs.

Club members Connie Alcamo, Cathy Cliff, Aletha and Pete Nelligan, and Barbara Riley did a great job helping B&B volunteers with setup, serving and cleanup.

The Democrat Club and other past sponsors find the experience of hosting and participating in a B&B dinner to be truly rewarding. Sponsorship allows the opportunity to see firsthand the impact of donating time and money to host a full-course dinner for those in need.

With a donation of $300, families, organizations, or companies can also experience this rewarding activity of hosting a Monday Meal at St. Theresa Church’s Grace Hall.

During the pandemic and the Caldor Fire, B&B shifted from weekly hot meals, to providing bags of groceries to those struggling financially. The groceries included meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, breads/pastries, and basic staples. B&B resumed its hot meal service first in March 2022 with Second Serving and then in April 2022 with Monday Meal.

“Bread & Broth truly appreciates the Adopt A Day sponsors and looks forward to volunteering alongside community members who want to help provide hot meals and bags of food to those in need,” said a news release.

For more information regarding Bread & Broth’s “Adopt A Day of Nourishment” program visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or contact Carol Gerard, B&B Adopt A Day coordinator, at carolsgerard@aol.com or 310-256-1019.