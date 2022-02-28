Bread & Broth resumes traditional free, hot meal services

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After modifying services for the food insecure members of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years, Bread & Broth will resume traditional hot meal services this week, replacing the free food bag giveaways that the organization has been providing every Monday and Friday at St. Theresa Grace Hall.

Beginning Friday, March 4, Second Serving meals will return to the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church, located at 2733 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, from 4-5 p.m. each Friday. Second Serving meals consist of a soup and a simple entree (lasagna, chili dogs, pasta dishes, etc.). Dinner guests will be provided with “giveaway” bags containing canned goods, breads and pastries based on availability of food items.

On April 4, Bread & Broth will return to serving Monday Meals, providing a full-course, nutritious hot meal with second servings, “to go” and food “giveaway” bags filled with dairy products, fruits, vegetables, breads and more. These dinners will be provided each Monday from 4-5:30 p.m. at St. Theresa Grace Hall located at 1041 Lyons Avenue.

Bread & Broth is a nonprofit, all volunteer organization whose mission is to ease hunger in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community. Until the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bread & Broth has been providing hot meals to individuals and families since 1989, and over the past seven years, the organization has expanded to providing food to the youth of our community through our B&B 4 Kids school weekend backpack and summer programs.

With the onset of the COVID pandemic, Bread & Broth adjusted services to continue the mission of feeding those in need. In lieu of the traditional hot meal services, B&B transitioned to handing out food bags each Monday and Friday. Each family received a minimum of four bags (a minimum of eight bags for families of five or more) filled with meat, milk, eggs, butter, fresh fruit and vegetables, breads/pastries, canned goods and other miscellaneous items.





Over the course of the past two years, more than 46,000 bags of food were distributed at the Monday/Friday giveaways and on a weekly basis the lives of an average of 647 men, women and children were touched.

“Bread & Broth is very grateful for the support of the many benefactors who have enabled us to provide nutritious food to those in need,” said a news release. “Generous food and monetary donations from the El Dorado Food Bank, local businesses/stores, community organizations, grants, and private donations enabled Bread & Broth to distribute food valued at over $900,000 to those in need. Bread & Broth wishes to thank all those who have contributed to these efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic to feed those facing food insecurity in our community.”

For more information, visit breadandbroth.org or call Sabine Hardin at 530-318-8536. For information regarding volunteer opportunities, email Sue Fry at bbvolunteers2021@gmail.com .

Source: Bread and Broth