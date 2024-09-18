Bread & Broth seeking community volunteers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth (B&B), a charitable, all-volunteer organization whose mission is to ease hunger in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community, is looking for service-minded community members who are interested in joining our dedicated team of volunteers.

Currently, the following volunteer opportunities are available:

A volunteer is needed to transport food and supplies from St. Theresa Grace Hall to the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church on Fridays two (2) to four (4) times a month to support the Second Serving meal program. The Second Serving food coordination volunteer must be able to lift 35 to 40 lbs. and be able to drive the food from Grace Hall to the LTCPC (less than a 5-minute drive). The pickup/delivery should be performed between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

The Monday Meal dinner program needs volunteers to help with the meal’s cleanup from 5:20 to 6:30 p.m. The cleanup includes helping the MM Team Lead with mopping and vacuuming, kitchen surface cleanup, and trash removal. MM Cleanup volunteers will be assigned to a team which meets just once a month.

If you travel frequently and are unable to make a monthly commitment, you can sign up to be on our substitute list for one or more of our food outreach programs and step in to help when a regular volunteer team member is unable to attend their team assignment.

For those of you with leadership skills, B&B is looking for individuals to train as Lead Assistants at both the Monday Meal and the B&B 4 Kids program. Training is provided and you will be assisting the Team Leads in overseeing and managing the duties of the team volunteers.

If you are interested in joining a wonderful group of volunteers and seeking the opportunity to help feed others, please visit our website, breadandbroth.org/volunteer . More detailed information is provided regarding volunteer opportunities and application forms and submittal directions are provided. If you have any questions, you can contact Janet Blumberg at bbvolunteers2023@gmail.com .