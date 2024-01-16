Bread & Broth seeking community volunteers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth is a charitable, all-volunteer organization which has been easing hunger in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community for over 34 years. They are looking for service-minded individuals who are interested in filling positions that are integral to the operation of the organization.

B&B’s Second Serving meal is served every Friday at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Second Serving serves a simple entrée prepared by B&B volunteers and a hot soup which is provided by various local community restaurants.

Currently B&B is seeking 2-3 individuals to coordinate and pickup soups from restaurants and deliver them to the Presbyterian Church on Fridays. The soup coordinator is responsible for interfacing with the existing list of restaurant soup providers to schedule soup donations and drivers are needed to go on Fridays and pick up soup from the week’s designated soup provider.

Second Serving is also looking for assistant cooks to support the Lead Cooks at their Friday meals from approximately 2-5 p.m. once a month. The meals are simple entrées like meatloaf, pasta dishes, and sloppy Joes.

Bread & Broth’s Advisory Board is seeking an individual for the position of board Secretary. B&B’s Advisory Board meets quarterly, and the Secretary will be responsible for recording the meeting minutes and ensuring that all documentation from the meeting is compiled and filed with the meeting minutes.

For those with leadership skills, B&B is looking for individuals to train as Lead Assistants for the Monday Meal dinner (2:30-6:30 p.m.) and the B&B 4 Kids program (Thursdays from 12:30-4:00 p.m.) Training is provided and you will be assisting the Team Leads in overseeing and managing the duties of the team volunteers. Lead Assistants are assigned to a Team that volunteers once per month.

For more information on other volunteer opportunities and joining a wonderful group of volunteers who enjoy helping others, please visit their website, breadandbroth.org .

If you are interested any of the volunteer positions mentioned above, please contact Carol Gerard at 310-256-1019 or carolsgerard@aol.com .