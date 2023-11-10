Bread & Broth seeks donations for 34th annual Thanksgiving Dinner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth has purchased the food and volunteers have been enlisted to host the annual Thanksgiving dinner on Monday, November 20 from 4-6 p.m at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Grace Hall at 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe.

Bread & Broth, a non-profit organization, endeavors tirelessly to “ease hunger in the Lake Tahoe South Shore Community” according to their mission statement.

Although Bread & Broth has been in operation for 34 years a volunteer member, Beth Wallace said there has been an increased need over the past few years.

“This year’s holiday feast is projected to warm more than 225 bellies,” said Wallace.

Wallace told the Tribune that both housed and unhoused individuals benefit from the service at Grace Hall.

“We’ve gone through so many crises with the pandemic and Caldor evacuation and with inflation the community faces additional challenges,” Wallace said the increased cost of groceries make it challenging for many of the residents in our community to meet even the most basic of needs.

Carol Gerard, Bread & Broth Interim Director said, “For so many of our dinner guests and their families, this is the only full course, traditional Thanksgiving meal that they will enjoy during this holiday season. Our guests are always so appreciative of the meal, the fellowship, and the bags of groceries they get to take home.”

All members of the South Lake Tahoe community are invited to attend to celebrate with a traditional Thanksgiving meal that will be served featuring turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, rolls and pie for dessert.

In addition, dinner guests will be given a food giveaway bag containing dairy products, fresh produce, bread, pastries, meat, and canned goods.

Past years donations for the Thanksgiving meal included delightful pastries, pies in numbers that surpassed the weight of the mashed potatoes and gravy, Wallace shared.

In an effort to keep the meal balanced, Bread & Broth is asking for monetary donations to help reimburse the purchase of the menu items.

A donation of $25 will provide for an entire meal for a family of four; a donation of $100 will provide for four families.

Donations for the Thanksgiving meal of any amount are welcome. Donations can be made either online at breadandbroth.org by pressing the “Thanksgiving Dinner Donation” button. Checks made payable to “St. Theresa Bread & Broth” can be mailed to:

Bread & Broth Thanksgiving Dinner, ℅ St. Theresa Church, 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

For more information, please visit breadandbroth.org . or contact Carol Gerard, Bread & Broth Interim Director, at carolsgerard@aol.com .