Bread & Broth seeks donations for holiday meal giveaways

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth is seeking donations for its meal giveaways at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Traditionally, Bread & Broth has sponsored a hot, nutritious meal for about 250 people over the Thanksgiving holiday. Last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Bread & Broth provided a “Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway” providing bags of food instead of the hot meal.

This practice will continue this year as well with bags of food being distributed from 3-5:30 p.m on Monday, Nov. 22, at St. Theresa Grace Hall.

These bags of groceries will contain a total Thanksgiving dinner, including a turkey breast, yams, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, gravy, cider, rolls and pie.

These Thanksgiving meal items will be provided for guests along with the regular food giveaway bags given out each Monday and Friday. Special bags of non-cook Thanksgiving food items will also be provided to those without cooking capabilities.





In addition, Bread & Broth will be offering a Christmas Meal Giveaway from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Grace Hall. The Christmas meal will include ham, pineapples, scalloped potatoes and other typical holiday meal items.

“We know that the holiday season will be once again challenging for many of our families who continue to face reduced work hours and financial hardships due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently, the Caldor Fire,” said Sabine Hardin, director of Bread & Broth. “Over the past three months, we have seen increased numbers needing our services and support, and our hope is that families will be able to enjoy traditional holiday meals during these difficult times.”

A donation of $25 will provide an entire meal for a family during the holidays. A donation of $100 will provide provisions for four families facing food insecurity in South Lake Tahoe.

Donations for Bread & Broth’s holiday meal giveaways of any amount are welcome, and can be made either online (breadandbroth.org -“Holiday Meals”) or by mailing a check to: Bread & Broth, St. Theresa Church, 1041 Lyons Ave., South Lake Tahoe, CA., 96150.