Bread & Broth seeks donations for Thanksgiving dinner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Monday, November 25. This event will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Grace Hall at 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, from 4-6 p.m. All members of the South Lake Tahoe community are invited to attend and enjoy a wonderful meal to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Since 1989, Bread & Broth has sponsored a hot, nutritious meal for approximately 200 individuals during the Thanksgiving holiday and the tradition continues. A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served featuring turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, rolls and pie for dessert. In addition, dinner guests will be given a food giveaway bag containing dairy products (eggs, butter, milk), fresh produce, bread, pastries, meat, and canned goods.

As Bread & Broth Interim Director Carol Gerard shares, “Bread & Broth’s Thanksgiving Meal is our special way of making sure that everyone in the community has the opportunity to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal. The smiles and joy that the holiday meal brings to the dinner guests is priceless and worth all of the ‘love’ that the Bread & Broth volunteers put into the preparation and serving of the dinner.”

For so many of the dinner guests and their families, this is the only full-course, traditional Thanksgiving meal that they will enjoy during this holiday season. The guests are always so appreciative of the meal, the fellowship, and the bags of groceries they get to take home.

Bread & Broth is asking for donations to help with the purchase of these food items. A donation of $25 will provide for an entire meal for a family of four; a donation of $100 will provide for four families.

Donations for the Thanksgiving meal of any amount are welcome. Donations can be made either online at breadandbroth.org/donate (Thanksgiving Dinner Donation” button) or by mailing a check made payable to St. Theresa Bread & Broth” to: Bread & Broth Thanksgiving Dinner, ℅ St. Theresa Church, 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

For more information, please visit breadandbroth.org or contact Carol Gerard, Bread & Broth Interim Director, at carolsgerard@aol.com .