Bread & Broth seeks donations for Thanksgiving Dinner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Monday, November 24 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Grace Hall, located at 1041 Lyons Avenue., South Lake Tahoe. The event will run from 4-6 p.m., and all members of the community are invited to attend and enjoy a festive meal featuring traditional holiday dishes.

Guests will be treated to a classic Thanksgiving meal including turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, rolls and pie for dessert. In addition to the meal, dinner guests will be given food giveaway bags containing dairy products (such as eggs, butter, milk), fresh produce, bread, pastries, meat, and canned goods.

Last year, nearly 200 residents enjoyed this traditional holiday meal, and Bread & broth expects an even greater turnout this year. As Bread & Broth Director Carol Gerard shares, “With the recent delay of SNAP benefits and the continued high food costs, we anticipate that even more residents of the South Lake Tahoe community will be attending our dinner. We are committed to meeting the increased need as we know that for many, this will be the only Thanksgiving meal they might have.”

Over 75 volunteers will contribute their time and energy to prepare and serve this special holiday meal, carrying on the tradition of service in the community. Reflecting on last year’s dinner, one guest commented, “This was a fabulous dinner… a lot of heart was put into it.”

Community support is essential to funding these dinners, and Bread & Broth is asking for donations to help with the purchase of these Thanksgiving food items. A $25 contribution will provide a meal for a family of four, while $100 will support four families. Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated.

Supporters can contribute online at breadandbroth.org using the “Thanksgiving Dinner Donation” button or mail a check made payable to St. Theresa Bread & Broth to Bread & Broth Thanksgiving Dinner, ℅ St. Theresa Church, 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

For more information, visit breadandbroth.org or contact Carol Gerard, Bread & Broth Director, at carolsgerard@aol.com .