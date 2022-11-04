Bread & Broth seeks donations for Thanksgiving dinner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth is seeking donations for its annual Thanksgiving dinner that will be held this year from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Grace Hall, located at 1041 Lyons Avenue.

All members of the South Lake Tahoe area are invited to attend to celebrate Thanksgiving as a community.

Since 1989, Bread & Broth has sponsored a hot, nutritious meal for approximately 200 individuals during the Thanksgiving holiday. During the pandemic, food bags filled with Thanksgiving fixins were distributed as an alternative to the dinner at Grace Hall; this year marks the return of the hot meal.

A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served featuring turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, rolls and pie for dessert. In addition, dinner guests will be given a food giveaway bag containing dairy products (eggs, butter, milk), fresh produce, bread, pastries, meat, and canned goods.

As Bread & Broth Director Sabine Hardin explains, “So many of our families continue to struggle with food insecurity due to the escalating prices of food, gas, and rent over the past year. The number of attendees at Bread & Broth dinners continues to grow, and we are hoping that our individual and family dinner guests will be able to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal and feel the support of our community.”

Bread & Broth is asking for donations to help with the purchase of these food items. A donation of $25 will provide for an entire meal for a family of four; a donation of $100 will provide for four families.

Donations for the Thanksgiving meal of any amount are welcome. Donations can be made either online at breadandbroth.org (Thanksgiving Dinner Donation” button) or by mailing a check to: Bread & Broth, Attention: Thanksgiving Dinner, ℅ St. Theresa Church, 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, Calif., 96150.

For more information, visit breadandbroth.org or contact Hardin at 530-318-8536.