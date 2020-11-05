Bread & Broth seeks donations for ‘Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth is doing something a little different for Thanksgiving this year and is seeking donations to make it happen.

During past Thanksgiving holidays, Bread & Broth has sponsored a hot, nutritious meal for about 250 people.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Bread & Broth will use donations for a “Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway” that will be distributed from 3-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, at St. Theresa Grace Hall.

Bags will be handed out instead of a sit down meal which will contain a total Thanksgiving dinner. These bags will include a turkey breast, yams, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, gravy, rolls, sparkling cider and a pumpkin pie.

These Thanksgiving meal items will be provided to guests along with the regular food giveaway bags given out each Monday and Friday. Special bags of non-cook Thanksgiving food items will also be provided to those without cooking capabilities.

“We know that this year the holiday season will be especially hard for families facing reduced work hours and unemployment,” said the nonprofit in a press release. “We expect an increased number of families will be in need of our services and our assistance in securing food for this Thanksgiving holiday meal.”

A donation of $25 will provide this entire meal for a family for the holidays. A donation of $100 will provide Thanksgiving provisions for four families facing food insecurity in South Lake Tahoe.

Donations for B&B’s Thanksgiving Meal of any amount are welcome, and can be made either online (breadandbroth.org) or by mailing a check to: Bread and Broth, St. Theresa Church, 1041 Lyons Ave., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.